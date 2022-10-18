Efforts to increase the number of women in Tipperary politics

Women for Election have launched new training programmes to address the low number of women in local politics in Tipperary.

They hope the new training calendar will entice more women to enter and be successful in local politics ahead of the next local elections in 2024, as just 9 women out of 40 councillors presently have a seat at the table in Tipperary County Council.

This means the council is just 22% female.

The autumn and winter training and events will offer both online and in-person options, which will take place in numerous across Ireland.

Nationally, just 26% of councillors are women.

Most training will be offered for free, and for any training with a cost there will be bursaries and concessionary rates available to avoid financial strains acting as a barrier for women.

The training calendar can be found on the Women For Election website.