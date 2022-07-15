Dunne: St Brigid’s a red-line issue if Sinn Féin get into power

St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick on Suir would be a “red line” issue should Sinn Féin get into power at the next General Election.

That’s according to the Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District, Sinn Féin Councillor Davy Dunne.

The ending of inpatient palliative and respite care from the hospital by the HSE led to huge opposition among local residents and politicians.

Despite a concerted campaign the HSE hasn’t reversed the decision.

Sinn Féin have been consistently topping the opinion polls – Councillor Dunne was asked on Tipp Today earlier if things would be different if his party was in Government.

“Yes, I would be strong enough to feel that it would be a red line for me.

“At least that we would change policy around the model that they’re going and we look at going back to the model – or something different.

“The Hospice rooms – if they had met us half way and said look this is what we’re going to do, we’re going to….but what they promised us didn’t come about. And that’s what’s galling me more than anything. We were promised a big announcement about the Primary Care Centre, it hasn’t come. We were promised a Diabetes Clinic, it hasn’t come.”

Councillor Dunne outlined what he will be seeking from his party should Sinn Féin lead the next Government.

“What I will be demanding of my party is that they reintroduce the hospice beds and palliative care because I had the pleasure of driving to (St Theresa’s Hospital) Clogheen – that’s the nearest one to us – and it’s a long journey for anyone that has to go see a loved one.”