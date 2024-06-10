Dunne backs Mary Lou McDonald as Sinn Féin leader in the wake of the local elections

David Dunne says the overall local election results for Sinn Fein are not as bad as people are making out.

He was re-elected on the first count in the Carrick-on-Suir LEA on Saturday night.

But only more Cllr was returned for the party in Tipperary when Annemarie Ryan Shiner was the last elected in Cashel-Tipp last night.

The results across the country are also well behind what was expected going on recent opinion polls.

Cllr Dunne says there’s no reason for anyone to question Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership.

“Absolutely not – Mary Lou is a great leader and will lead us to success. This election we didn’t go back – we increased by ten and there’s probably a few more seats to come in.

“So if you win a match by a point you still win the match – you don’t throw away the manager because you played bad. Ye won and it’s a results business and results could have been better but they’re still positive.”