Darmody family seek meeting with Taoiseach

A Tipperary family is seeking an urgent meeting with the Taoiseach to ensure commitments given in the Dáil yesterday in relation to access to disability and autism services are delivered.

A Labour party motion that parents who had to pay private treatment of children with disabilities to be reimbursed by the State was accepted by the Government.

Minister Anne Rabbitte gave a commitment that six regional teams were to be established by August to clear backlogs of those requiring an assessment of need.

The call came about due to a campaign by the Darmody family in Ardfinnan – Neil and John are both severely autistic. Their parents Mark and Noelle and sister Cara have been lobbying for improved supports for those impacted by autism.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Mark Darmody said this needed to be driven home to Leo Varadkar as soon as possible.

“Anne Rabbitte accepted that permanent damage is being done and that its unacceptable and that was clear in the Dáil. So this is why we need to be in front of the Taoiseach next week and say look I’m sorry but there’s damage being done. You’ve got to stop this right now. We can’t wait until August 1st.”

Mark Darmody also spoke of contact he’d had from Occupational Therapist who had been employed by the HSE.

“He just sent an unsolicited e-mail and he just said to me ‘Just a note to let you know that I’m finishing up with the HSE. I can’t stand over the service being provided to families and I feel I may be of more use outside of the HSE.’

“It is a damning indictment of that somebody with several decades of service cannot stand over the service being given to kids.”