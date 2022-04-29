Clonmel Councillors divided on plans for plaque in memory of Michael Condon

Calls for a plaque to mark the death of Republican prisoner Michael Condon has divided councillors.

At this month’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District, Councillor Pat English proposed the erection of a suitable memorial in the council chamber to mark the 100th anniversary of his death in August 1922.

Condon was a republican prisoner, from Newcastle near Clonmel, who was shot dead in the custody of the National Army in the chamber and councillor English thinks the 100 year anniversary is the ideal opportunity to commemorate his death.

However, a number of members were opposed to the proposition and councillor English says it will now go forward to the full council for consideration.

” They have their own opinions on it and I respect those, but I am hopeful that people will come on board.

” It is the 100th anniversary on the 19th of August this year and it would be nice to have something.”