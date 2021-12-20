Cllr Peggy Ryan says her focus as a member of Tipperary County Council will be on rural issues

The newest member of Tipperary County Council says she’s well aware that getting things done on the local authority can take some time.

Peggy Ryan was co-opted onto the Council last week following the decision of her brother Peter to resign his seat on the Thurles Municipal District.

She was unanimously proposed by all four Fine Gael branches, Thurles, Moycarkey, Upperchurch and Drombane.

Speaking on Tipp Today Peggy said she has the benefit of learning the ropes from Peter and that a number of the projects she was aiming to promote were long term ones.

“I’m from a rural area so I care about rural development. I care about the capacity for people to work from home so the creation of Digital Hubs and disability access. Disability awareness in terms of the roads and access to education. Disability is huge on my personal agenda.

“And then I care about roads and road safety and as I said being from a rural area we want to have rural transport.”