Carrick hospital group due back in Leinster House

Consideration of Carrick-on-Suir’s “Save St. Brigid’s Hospital” petition will resume this afternoon in Leinster House.

The Joint Committee on Public Petitions will again meet with group members of the Campaign as well as HSE representatives at 1.30pm.

This comes following the campaign’s call for the reinstatement of respite and palliative care services in Carrick-on-Suir, which went before the Dáil last month after the group responsible garnered 11,000 signatures demanding the hospital be reopened.

During that meeting those present all agreed the HSE had a number of questions to answer, with Tipperary TD, and Chair of the Committee, Martin Browne stating it was important they heard from local people.

This afternoon, a response will be given to the Save St. Brigid’s Action Group from HSE representatives.