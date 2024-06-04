Call for power to be handed back to local Councillors

A Tipperary local election candidate is calling for County Councillor’s to have more power when it comes to decision making.

Bill Fitzgerald is standing as an Independent in the Cahir Local Electoral Area in next Friday’s ballot.

He feels the balance of power in local authorities has swung too far towards officials in recent times.

“I think that the culture and the practice of the County Councils has changed from what it was meant to be where Councillors decide policy and the executive implement the policy. I think that its become the situation that the executive are producing the plans and passing it to the Councillors – they have little to no input in it and they can rubberstamp it.”