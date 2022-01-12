Call for changes to application process following failure of Tipp Town to secure funding

The failure to include projects in Tipperary Town in the latest tranche of funding under the Rural Regeneration Funding is a huge disappointment for the area according to a local Councillor.

Three schemes had been put forward with Minister Heather Humphreys telling Deputy Michael Lowry that none of them had made the shortlist for consideration.

Tipp Town Sinn Féin representative Tony Black feels there should have been an opportunity for the application to be resubmitted rather than being dismissed completely.

“It’s quite disappointing. You’d imagine if there was some problem or issue with the application that there would be a precedent there that you could go and be informed of that.

“we’ll says the officials or whoever was responsible for submitting the form or making the submission would have been spoken to and have been given an opportunity to rectify it rather than completely miss out on the funding.”