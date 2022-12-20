Cahill welcomes major boost for Tipp towns and villages

Over €1m in funding has been allocated to combat dereliction in rural towns and villages across Tipperary.

Most of the allocation, over €900,000, comes under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme for seven projects in the county.

Some of the areas set to benefit include Ballina, which will see an investment of €360,000 towards an access promenade and other amenities along the River Shannon, while Lorrha has secured funding to extend the community hall and provide a community centre and remote working hub.

Deputy Jackie Cahill says this is all about tackling the scourge of vacancy and dereliction in our towns and villages and taking old buildings and giving them a new lease of life:

“I am delighted … to welcome another €1 million from Minister Heather Humphreys to combat dereliction and breath new life into towns an villages in the county… it comes under four different strands if funding for 7 project in the county.”

“I was also thrilled to receive confirmation that Carrick on Suir has being selected for funding under the €6 million Building Acquisition Measure which will see the purchase of a garden centre for tourism accommodation, cultural and amenity uses, recreational uses, together with direct employment generating uses around commercial and retail.”

In addition Tipperary Town has been selected as one of the 26 towns to undergo works under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative.

This scheme will see funding of €100,000 provided to one town per local authority.

Under the scheme, retailers and property owners in the local town will be provided with grants that they can use to improve the facades of their buildings, carry out artwork or install features such as street furniture or canopies.’

Deputy Jackie Cahill welcomed the news stating the investment demonstrates the commitment of Fianna Fáil to rural communities:

“Tipperary chamber of commerce along with the task force have been working to secure funding for this kind of initiative in Tipperary, and I am delighted to see Tipp town getting an extra €100,00 to improve the image of their town.”