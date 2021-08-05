Cahill: Taoiseach should not have allowed Zappone appointment to go ahead

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill says the appointment of Katherine Zappone as a special envoy to the United Nations has left a sour taste.

The Taoiseach was unaware of the decision relating to the former government minister – Ms Zappone has since said she won’t be taking up the post.

When asked on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Cahill said the situation was handled very poorly.

“It looked like a job was created for former Minister Zappone. It was handled extremely badly by a number of ministers and the Taoiseach should have insisted as chairman of the cabinet that we put this back for another day and have a discussion on it.”

“Katherine Zappone has now decided not to take the appointment which I think is the right course of action but mistakes were made and it’s leaving a sour taste in the mouth.”