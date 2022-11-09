Cahill: Penny pinching keeping Templemore pool closed

The Minister for Justice has been urged to “knock heads” to ensure the swimming pool in the Garda College in Templemore is reopened to the public.

Deputy Jackie Cahill was among a number of politicians who attended a protest march in the mid-Tipp town over the weekend.

Speaking in the Dáil this morning the Fianna Fáil Deputy pointed out that Taoiseach Micheál Martin had given a commitment on a visit to Tipp last Friday that what he described as a nonsensical decision would be reversed.

Jackie Cahill said common sense has to prevail.

“I call on you Minister here today to get the OPW and the authorities in the college – to knock their heads together. The annoyance of people in the area with this, I just can’t over stress it.

“I’m often here on my feet looking for millions for this or millions for that in Tipperary. This time around all I’m asking for is that the access there has been to this pool since 1965 that that would be allowed continue. And surely that’s not too much to ask.”

Jackie Cahill says penny-pinching is the reason for the closure of the pool,

“This thing that its an energy saving and its in line with government policy – I do not accept and as I said the head of government has said that he doesn’t accept it.

“So I want the Minister for Justice, the Minister for the OPW and the Garda authorities to get this situation sorted out ASAP.

“To tell us this is an energy saving – there’s some Civil Servant taking the view now that this is going to look well on the bottom line. We’re not accepting that.”