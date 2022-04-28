Cahill denies u-turn on turf vote

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says he has not gone back on his opposition to the proposed turf ban.

The Thurles based Deputy spoke out strongly on Tipp Today yesterday against Minister Eamon Ryan’s plans to ban the harvesting and sale of turf.

However he and other rural coalition TDs voted with the Government in the Dáil last night which saw a Sinn Fein motion to scrap the ban defeated.

Speaking to Tipp FM News this morning Deputy Cahill denied he had done a u-turn.

“No, the government amendment was passed yesterday which allows Minister Ryan to come back with fresh proposals to Cabinet in a couple of weeks.

“And those proposals – we had a meeting with Minister Ryan last Tuesday where we clearly outlined to him that his proposals that has at the moment are no acceptable to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

“So the amendment that was passed last night – the government amendment – that was passed and supported by all the government parties allows Minister Ryan the time to do this.

“We’ll be waiting for his proposals and then we will adjudicate on the proposals but it was made perfectly clear to Minister Ryan that what he’s proposing is not acceptable.”

A motion by Deputy Mattie McGrath’s Rural Independent Group to remove carbon tax was defeated by 77 votes to 58.