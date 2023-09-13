Cabinet to approve Tipperary constituency changes

The Housing Minister will seek Cabinet approval to draft laws underpinning the Dáil constituency boundary review this morning.

The changes will create four new constituencies and 14 extra TDs with Tipperary set to become two 3-seater constituencies.

Darragh O’Brien will also update his colleagues on home build figures.

14,017 new homes were completed between January and June – the highest number since tracking started in 2011.

18,500 new homes commenced construction between January and July – up 12 per cent on last year.