Browne under fire for not condemning McCabe killers

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn has hit out at comments by Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne in relation to the death of Garda Jerry McCabe.

When asked on Tipp today last week the Cashel TD declined to condemn the killers of the Detective Garda 25 years ago in Adare County Limerick.

This was despite the fact that Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald had done so in a television interview.

Senator Ahearn says the mask has yet again dropped from Sinn Féin.

“I think the comments by Deputy Browne just shows the lack of respect Sinn Féin representatives have for the brave members of An Garda Siochana.”

“And those comments that Deputy Browne made are not only incredibly upsetting for the McCabe family and the friends and colleagues of Detective McCabe, they’re upsetting for all who stand by this state and our democracy.”

“Sinn Féin and Deputy Browne through their actions in recent weeks in not supporting the Special Criminal Court shows that Sinn Féin quite simply do not stand with the security and safety of our people in our country.”