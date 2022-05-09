Browne: DUP need to engage in Northern Assembly

Tipperary’s Sinn Féin TD is hoping the DUP will change their mind regarding the Stormont Assembly.

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis will hold talks with the north’s political parties today urging them to restore power sharing quickly.

The DUP has refused to say if it will nominate a Deputy First Minister after the electoral success of Sinn Fein which made it the largest party and in a position to nominate Michelle O’Neil as First Minister.

Cashel based Martin Browne says the people of Northern Ireland deserve to have a government in place.

“I hope, really hope, that from today when talks start that the DUP and them will se that this Protocol and that – all these things can be worked through and that the people above in the North can get the benefits from a strong Assembly all working together.”