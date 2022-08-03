Browne: Dean Maxwell Unit should not be about point scoring

A Tipperary TD says the future of the Dean Maxwell Unit in Roscrea has been turned into a political football

A meeting convened by Taoiseach Micheál Martin was held last Friday with Minister’s Stephen Donnelly and Mary Butler also in attendance along with officials from the Department of Health.

Deputy Michael Lowry – who sought the deputation – told Tipp FM this week that assurances had been given that long term care would be retained at the unit.

While feeling he should have been part of the meeting Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Browne says the focus should be on the Dean Maxwell Unit and not point scoring.

“We’re having a discussion now about public representatives being left out instead of the conversation being about the Dean Maxwell.

“This is what happens when political footballs are being made of these decisions.

“We’ve heard all these things before about deputations and gotten assurances – I’d like to see that assurance in writing that there’s going to be long stay beds in Dean Maxwell.”