Browne: Coalition fails to make the grade

A Tipperary TD has given the coalition a very poor report card as the Dáil went into its summer recess.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Brown says Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party have failed in many areas.

The Cashel based TD was strongly critical of the governments track record.

“If ye look at ye’re record on housing, on health, on childcare ye’ve gotten it completely wrong.

“We know families that can’t afford to put food on the table, that are sleeping in cars under ye’re watch.

“Fine Gael are there since 2011, ye’re there (Fianna Fáil) since 2016 whether ye like it or not with ye’re confidence and supply. Ye’re there two years now in government. So don’t start preaching across to us across at this side that we haven’t put solutions out there. We’ve put the solutions but ye just refuse to take them on board.”