BREAKING NEWS: Garda swimming pool to reopen within weeks

The swimming pool at the Garda College in Templemore is to reopen by the end of the month.

Locals have been campaigning to have it available to them once again however issues such as the energy costs have been cited as a reason for the facility being closed.

Deputy Michael Lowry spoke with Justice Minister Helen McEntee in recent days on the matter

The Minister has now confirmed that the Garda Training College has been instructed to re-open the pool to both Garda Recruits and local schools by the end of November.

He has welcomed the fact that what he describes as “this unnecessary impasse” has now been resolved and that the long-established good relationship between the College and the community can be restored.