Ahearn: Clonmel Garda station delay needs to be addressed

The conditions that Gardaí in Clonmel have to work in are unacceptable.

That’s according to local Senator Garret Ahearn who says that the project to see a new Garda Station at Kickham Barracks has been allowed to lag behind due to being part of a joint venture with Macroom Garda Station and Dublin children’s Court.

Speaking to Tipp today he said that the local development is ready to go and is being held back by EU directives that won’t allow it to be done independently.

Senator Ahearn was critical of the government stating that it is not good enough to announce project plans and fail to follow through.

“I find it incredibly frustrating because it is a Government that I am part of that is lagging behind on this but that being said and what is more frustrating is that we are now finally seeing real progress in Kickham Barracks and it would be so infuriating that if we are actually developing a new plaza and putting in a new college there we are doing everything but the Garda Station isn’t moving. We need to see that moving and changes have to happen. In my view this is a real example of where something has been lagged behind because of EU directives or because if reason that we can’t do it.”

Senator Ahearn went on to describe some of the fears around that road projects like the N24 could be cancelled to make way for other forms of infrastructural development.

He says that Ireland shouldn’t follow the lead of Wales who stopped every road scheme to make way for their public transport and Greenway projects.

He feels Tipp will see the benefits of these improvements also but that doesn’t mean the N24 should be taken from the National Development Plan.

Senator Ahearn told Tipp Today that while it is positive the scheme was given enough funding to complete the planning stages and pave the way to start works after 2025, such allocations need to continue:

“We will benefit on the back of that and we have committed in the programme for Government to put funding into public transport and into railways and into greenways and I think Tipperary will benefit hugely from that. But the road is a key infrastructure that will connect two cities and in my view it is really important road project we have to keep highlighting it and ensure that it stays on the NDP and what we had last week was an announcement by Eamon Ryan that he has given 3 million euro to that project to keep it going up until planning stage.”