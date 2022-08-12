Plans unveiled for a significant equine development in Tipperary

Plans have been unveiled for a significant equine development in Tipperary.

The site near Clonmel was purchased earlier this year for more than two million Euro.

Allez Farms is the company behind the proposals lodged for a site at Sladagh, Lisronagh between Clonmel and Fethard.

It’s owned by the Acheson family of the Western Road in Clonmel.

They run a very successful horse racing business through the Robcour brand which has seen them achieve success at the Cheltenham Festival with Bob Olinger winning the Ballymore Novice Hurdle last year and the Turners Novice Chase this year.

The plans before Tipperary County Council include a building consisting of 48 stables, foaling boxes and storage areas.

A reception area, staff office and employee accommodation quarters are also included.

Other features such as horse walker and lunging ring buildings form part of the submission along with saw dust stores and hay barn.

The purpose of the development at Lisronagh is to provide a centralised home-based facility for Robcour horses.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by the end of September.