Plans for two new apartments at the old Glove Factory in Tipp Town have been submitted to the county County.

Abercorn Developments Ltd is looking for permission to develop the new home and the rest of the site on James Street including work on the existing steel

columns and timber beams. windows and a new access door to the east.

The protected building had been vacant for over 50 years and 12 months ago got 163-thousand Euro in government funding under the Historic Towns Initiative.