Plans submitted to revitalise site of former Munster Hotel in Thurles

Fresh plans have been submitted which hope to revitalise the site of the former Munster Hotel in Thurles.

Two-Mile Borris native Martin Healy was granted permission in 2015 to redevelop the Cathedral Street building into a healthcare facility, but such work never got going.

Two separate planning files were lodged with the Council last week regarding the redevelopment of the Munster Hotel building.

The first seeks to extend the duration of the existing planning approval, granted in 2015, to turn the building into a healthcare facility.

However, another planning application from the owner Martin Healy last week outlines changes to those plans for the building.

This new application seeks to change use of the ground floor from hotel use to retail use, incorporating a single storey extension to the rear and part of the existing basement for storage.

The project would also include an extension of the existing surface car park into the garden area at the rear of the former hotel.

Tipperary County Council are due to make a decision on both applications in late October.