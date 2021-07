Plans have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for another large solar farm project.

Soleirtricity Lisheen Ltd are seeking to build the 122 Mega Watt capacity development on a 77 hectare site at Derryfadda near Moyne.

The plans include the outlay of just under 215,000 solar panels on the site.

Tipperary County Council is due to publish its decision on the plans in mid September.