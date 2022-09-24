Plans to roll out card payments for parking across Tipperary

There are plans to roll out card payments for parking across the county.

The issue was raised at a recent meeting of the Clonmel Borough District after a number of drivers were issued with fines while getting change for parking in the town.

Fianna Fáil’s Siobhan Ambrose told the executive that there needed to be payment via bank card at all locations in the area including on street parking.

She was told that this has been raised on multiple occasions and the intention is to see it county wide in the near future.