Plans to make Tipp Town more pedestrian friendly

The development of Market Yard in Tipperary Town has been described as a key asset in the rejuvenation of the town.

The comments were made by an engineer at this week’s Tipperary Cashel Cahir Municipal District meeting.

Councillor Anne Marie Ryan told Tipp FM that the completion of the project will offer a pedestrian friendly space in the town, that is greatly needed.

“In relation to the upgrade of the Market Yard as a pedestrian priority, I’m very much looking forward to seeing when it’s actually finished and that we give priority to pedestrians in Tipperary Town, as unfortunately, there is not a lot of pedestrian spaces in the town, I suppose with the N24 running through it.

“Also when the Market Yard will be linked to the Ara River Walkway, it will enhance people actually enjoying the facilities of the town centre, so it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”