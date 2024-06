Plans for a retirement village in Clonmel have been lodged with Tipperary County Council.

Piltown based Gerard Norris is the man behind the proposals for a 1.8 hectare site at Glenconnor.

It comprises of 50 dwellings consisting of 28 2-bed units and 22 1-bed.

If approved a new pedestrian and vehicular entrance would be constructed from Glenview Close.

Planning officials are due to issue a ruling by July 9th.