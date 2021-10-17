Plans for a housing development refused in Clonmel

Plans for a housing development in Clonmel have been refused.

Brinkley Developments and Homes Ltd was the company behind the proposals for Glenconnor in the town.

The plans were for 46 residential units made up of 26 houses and 20 apartments together with a new entrance from Wheatfields.

Over 100 submissions were made during the planning process with many citing increased traffic as a concern should the development proceed.

In recent days Tipperary County Council issued a decision to refuse permission.