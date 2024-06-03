Plans For Former Templemore Pub To Become Creche Given Green Light

Plans for a former pub in Templemore have been upheld by An Bord Pleanála.

Tipperary County Council granted permission to Lisgorm Services Ltd for a change of use from a disused public house to a creche last July.

The proposals for the building on the corner of Main Street and Bank Street would all three floors converted for use as a childcare facility.

It would cater for children aged from 6 months to 15 years and operate from 7am to 6pm.

An appeal was lodged against the granting of permission questioning ownership of a section of the site, right of way and other issues.

However having taken the concerns into account An Bord Pleanala has decided to allow the granting of permission for the creche,