Uisce Éireann have been granted planning permission to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant in Fethard.

The utility service plan on carrying out extensive works at the site at Moneypark on the Kilsheelan Road.

The upgrades are necessary to increase the capacity, operation and efficiency of the plant to cater for projected population growth.

These include the fitting of larger inlet pumps, the construction of new larger inlet screening works and a new chemical dosing system.