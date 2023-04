The Technological University of the Shannon has unveiled plans to improve sporting facilities at their Thurles Campus.

A planning application has been lodged with Tipperary County Council seeking to construct two tennis courts along with eight 12 metre high LED floodlights.

If approved TUS also propose to construct a central practice court and children’s area.

Tennis practice walls and equipment storage sheds are also planned.

Council planning officials are due to make a decision in early June.