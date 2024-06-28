Safety concerns over power plant proposals near Tipp border

A local Councillor is calling on Tipperary County Council to make a submission to An Bord Pleanála on a planning application in Galway.

Joe Hannigan is highlighting the proposals for a natural-gas burning power plant that’s only about eight miles from the Tipperary border as the crow flies.

The plans include 45-metre chimney stacks and hundreds of shipping-container-sized Lithium-ion Battery enclosures.

Cllr Hannigan says if there was an industrial accident on a site like that if would affect north Tipp.