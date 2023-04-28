Proposals unveiled for vacant Clonmel site

Plans for a Muslim community centre in Tipperary have been lodged with the County Council.

The application from the Tipperary Islamic Cultural Centre is for a vacant site at Irishtown in Clonmel.

The property also fronts onto Albert Street and was formerly a motor factors.

The proposals are for the demolition of an existing structure and the construction of a new two-storey community building.

According to plans before the local authority the centre would be used for prayers at various times throughout the day with attendances varying from up to 10 people for morning prayer and 40 to 50 for Friday afternoon prayer.

Tipperary County Council is due to issue its ruling by mid-June.