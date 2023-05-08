Plans unveiled for a major expansion of sporting facilities in mid-Tipp

The proposals currently before Tipperary County Council are for the Thurles Campus of the Technological University of the Shannon.

The planning application relates to the 9.8 hectare TUS site adjacent to Thurles Racecourse.

According to the accompanying documentation the proposed development involves an international quality Sports campus, which facilitates a wide range of sports.

Among the proposals are a two-storey multifunctional spectator stand with a capacity for 1,000 people.

This would be located between three new full size GAA pitches. A number of other playing pitches are also proposed including one with a multi-functional synthetic surface.

A three metre wide walking track is also planned around the perimeter of the site which is already home to the TUS Sports Lab while a tennis centre is also planned.

The campus will facilitate the hosting of international competitions in a new Tennis centre while at the same time will deliver a community focused Slí na Sláinte with outdoor exercise stations.

Particular emphasis will also be placed on the development of the facilities to ensure that they are accessible to those with disabilities.

The proposed opening hours are from 8am to 10pm.

Tipperary County Council is to issue a decision by June 22nd.