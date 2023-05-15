Planning refused for development near M8

Proposals for a development off the M8 motorway near Cahir have been shot down.

John O’Leary had sought permission to retain an entrance to the site at Scartnaglorane along with further developments at the location.

The site in question is just metres from Junction 11 on the M8 west of Cahir.

It’s been the subject of nineteen planning applications in various forms from John O’Leary – some of these were withdrawn, others refused while some were granted permission by Tipperary County Council.

Some of the decisions were appealed to An Bord Pleanala who granted permission for a truck stop, driver rest area and restaurant in 2011.

The latest proposals before the planning authority was for car parking spaces including electric car charging points and totem signage.

The application also sought to retain an entrance to the site at Scartnaglorane which was not part of a previous planning approval.

The planners report pointed out that since the original granting of permission for the truck stop planning guidelines have changed and the M8 is now adequately serviced by facilities in Fermoy and Cashel. He also pointed out that the truck parking area had not been developed and planning had now lapsed for the development.

Tipperary County Council has now refused permission for the latest planning application.