New planning application lodged for major Clonmel project

Plans for a major refurbishment of a filling station on the outskirts of Clonmel have resurfaced.

Amber Oil was granted permission in 2019 following a protracted planning process which ended with An Bord Pleanála ruling in their favour.

The original project included the demolition of the existing Amber petrol station and car showrooms on the Waterford Road.

These were to be replaced with a new petrol station comprising of a convenience shop, deli, seated café area, outdoor seated areas, forecourt canopy and fuel pumps.

An ATM and parking areas are also included in the plans for the site on the N24.

However the outbreak of the Covid pandemic and other global financial pressures severely hindered the project.

Amber Oil intends to carry out the permitted redevelopment but due to the time constraints, it will not be possible to start and complete the project within the timeframe of the current granted planning permission.

As a result a new application has been lodged with the addition of an off-licence the only change from the previously granted plans.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by August 22nd.