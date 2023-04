Tipperary County Council is currently considering a planning application for a housing development in Templemore.

Martin Bourke has applied for permission to construct 36 dwelling units at New Row in the town.

These would include 26 houses made up of 18 two-bed, 6 three-bed and 2 four-bed as well as 10 one-bed apartments.

Planning officials are due to issue a ruling towards the end of May.