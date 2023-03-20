Housing application for Templemore

Plans have been submitted to Tipperary County Council for a housing development in Templemore.

CCK Estates Limited is the company behind the proposals for Bradley’s Row in the mid-Tipp town.

They are seeking permission to renovate the existing vacant terrace of four houses and transform them into five two storey dwellings.

These would be made up of four 2-bed and one single bed houses

Private gardens would be constructed to the rear of the properties as well as parking spaces on the site adjacent to Lidl in Templemore.

Council planning officials are due to issue a ruling in early May.