An Bord Pleanala overturns planning refusal for telecom mast in Clonmel

An Bord Pleanala has overturned a planning refusal by Tipperary County Council for a telecommunications mast in Clonmel.

Eircom Ltd had sought permission for the structure saying it would improve 4G and 5G signals in the area.

Tipperary County Council had refused permission to Eircom Ltd trading as eir for an 18 metre structure at Market Place in Clonmel.

The decision took account of the historic and architecturally significant character of the area, the proximity of neighbouring residential properties and the number of existing masts in the vicinity, which planners felt provided an opportunity for co-location that had not been investigated.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by Eircom Ltd who said there would be minimal visual impact and the site was an optimal location for 5G services which was substandard in the area.

The proposals were examined by an inspector from the state planning appeals board who felt that the monopole structure would not significantly affect the historic character of the town centre or residential amenity.

As a result An Bord Pleanala has ruled that the project can proceed.