Planning permission for promised innovation center in Thurles nears expiration

Planning permission for the promised innovation center in Thurles is nearing expiration.

That’s according to Councillor Jim Ryan, who brought the news to this month’s meeting of the local authority for answers.

He says hundreds of jobs were promised for a modern innovation center four years ago to be located at the old Erin Foods Plant in the town, yet there has been no movement or action on the plans since.

Cllr. Ryan says if it were to materialise, it would be a game-changer for the town, as it is lacking this type of facility.

“When it was announced, it was fantastic news for the town, we were promised a couple of hundred jobs, but, as I say, nearly four years later and nothing has happened. There hasn’t been one item of work carried out on it.

“What I’m trying to do is just to get it up and running to see why there is a delay, is it going to go ahead, will the jobs ever materialise? Because it would be very good for Thurles if it did happen, obviously. We don’t have anything like it in the town, so it would be a game-changer for Thurles if it did go ahead.”

Brian Beck, director of services for economic, community, and rural development, advised that an extension of the planning permission be requested while the proposed plans are looked into.