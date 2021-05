Planning permission has been granted for a housing development in Thurles.

Mallow based Cahillclass Properties Ltd is the company behind the proposals for the project on the Stradavoher Road in the town.

They originally lodged their planning application in April of last year for 36 houses on the one hectare site.

Further information was requested by Tipperary County Council in mid-July which was submitted last month.

Conditional planning approval has now been granted by the local authority.