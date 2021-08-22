Planning permission granted for 125 new housing units in Thurles

Planning permission has been granted by Tipperary County Council for 125 new housing units in Thurles.

Two separate planning applications were submitted by Liberty Square Consulting Limited for the projects, after an initial larger application was refused by An Bord Pleanála.

Early last year, Liberty Square Consulting Limited revealed plans for 122 new houses at Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road.

The plans were submitted directly to An Bord Pleanála, as the application included more than 100 housing units.

The Bord turned down the application describing it as a “poor design concept”.

Two separate planning applications have since been sent to Tipperary County Council from the same company.

The first seeks to develop 75 new residential units, a creche and other amenities on lands to the north of Mitchel Street, Thurles Townparks and Bohernamona.

The second includes the development of 50 new residential units at Thurles Townparks, Bohernamona and Bowling Green.

This application also seeks to create a new road and pedestrian entrance from Bohernamona Road.

Tipperary County Council has decided to grant permission for both developments, attaching 25 conditions to both decisions.