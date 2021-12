Permission has been granted for the construction of 38 new houses in Nenagh.

Montpellier Drummin Developments Ltd are seeking to build the new homes as the final phase of the Drummin Village development on the Borrisokane Road.

36 three-bed and two four-bed houses form part of the project, which will be constructed on land nearest the Borrisokane Road roundabout.

Tipperary County Council has granted permission for the plans, with 15 conditions.