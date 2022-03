Drombane, Thurles

Peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Dwyers funeral home Upperchurch on Friday from 6:30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s church Drombane.

Requiem mass on Saturday morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Moyaliffe cemetery.

Live stream:

https://churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/