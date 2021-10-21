Pharmacists Say They are Willing and Waiting to Help in Booster Rollout

Pharmacists are expressing disappointment at not being included in HSE plans for an upcoming booster campaign.

NIAC this week gave the go-ahead for the rollout of booster jabs to those over the age of 60.

It had previously only been available to over 85s, those over 65 in nursing homes and the immunocompromised.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Jimmy O’Sullivan from O’Sullivans pharmacy in Fethard says that pharmacies are ready and waiting.

He said: “We haven’t got a green light yet but we have been told we will be involved in the booster campaign. At the moment we can do the over 80s and as of this morning we can do the immuno compromised”.