Petition launched to prevent felling of Clonmel town centre trees

An online petition to stop the felling of healthy mature trees in Clonmel has been set up.

The group behind the petition, SuirCan, have also placed red ribbons around the trees in Clonmel which are threatened with removal, under the town’s new development plan.

Under the new Urban Design Plan for Clonmel, Tipperary County Council has decided to cut down all the mature trees on Gladstone and O’Connell streets and replace them with young ornamental trees instead.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Alan Moore from SuirCan said that despite the issue being raised with Council officials, they are still adamant on going ahead with the felling:

“This reached a climax last week. Cllr Pat English tabled a Motion asking the Council to go back and look at the trees to see if they couldn’t be saved particularly the very healthy Acer specimens which are the main tree in these two streets. But the Council ruled again that ‘these trees have to go’.”