Peter Ryan to continue community and advocacy work

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Ryan plans to continue his work for the community, but not in a political capacity.

He announced his retirement from Tipperary County Council yesterday citing time commitments.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Peter said that he will finish the projects he has started and will continue to advocate for different groups.

He said that he mulled the decision over for more than three months, but in the end, it didn’t just boil down to one reason.

“It’s more the cerebral change where I evaluated what I’ve been doing for the past 18 months to two and a half years, and realised that even come another two and a half years time, I probably wouldn’t go again.

“I think this is the best decision probably for the people that elected me and myself, because the reality is Fran there’s probably a hundred different reasons, but it’s distilling back to me trying to be a bit happier and figuring out a few life things for myself.”

Peter Ryan’s full statement reads as follows;

“I have made the difficult decision to step away from my role in Tipperary County Council. I have today written to the local authority to inform them of my decision to resign as a councillor.

“Due to a change in circumstances, I am no longer able to commit the time which meeting the demands of the position entails. For this reason, I believe it is better to allow someone else take over and give this position the time and dedication it requires. Being a county councillor has been complex and demanding, but it has also been one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had.

“It is something I will always be grateful for and remember with pride. It has been a privilege to work as a public representative on behalf of my constituents. I will now take time to decide where my future career is.

“I want to thank all the Fine Gael members, Tipperary County Council staff, my council colleagues, and everyone who has placed their trust and support in me during this period since my election to the local authority in 2019.

“I also wish to profoundly thank my family, friends, neighbours and all who put their faith in me and for the support I have received on numerous occasions since my 2019 election. I am eternally grateful.

“I want to wish all the best to my colleagues in the chamber and to the executives who have been working incredibly hard during these challenging times.

“I will continue to assist the people of Tipperary and ensure the projects I have started are seen through to fruition.”