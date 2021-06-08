In-person Theory Test centres reopen in Nenagh and Clonmel today

In-person driver theory tests resume today at the 40 testing centres nationally, including Nenagh and Clonmel.

The Road Safety Authority says it’ll initially do 25,000 theory tests per month, increasing to 50,000 over time.

More than 120,000 people are currently waiting to take their driver theory test, after centres closed due to the pandemic.

RSA spokesperson Brian Farrell, hopes the backlog can be cleared by the autumn:

“It really does depend on when we are able to increase capacity to 50,000 per month. We’re hoping that will be able to happen some time in the summer. In such a situation, we’d be hoping to eliminate it (the backlog) by September.”