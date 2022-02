Permission has been granted for a major solar farm on a section of the former Lisheen mine site in mid-Tipp.

It follows a lengthy planning process with the initial application lodged by Soleirtricity Lisheen Ltd at the end of July last year.

They sought permission for a 77 hectare site at Cooleeny, Derryfada and Killoran on which they intend to place around 214,800 photovoltaic panels.

38 security cameras will be erected along with security fencing around the perimeter of the site.