Permission has been granted for the construction of a new three-storey hotel in Carrick-on-Suir.

JSF Property Holdings Ltd has brought forward the plans for 5-8 New Street, which also includes the completion of demolition works at Figgerty’s Bar.

The development would include a basement function suite, a courtyard, bars, and 40 en-suite bedrooms.

Tipperary County Council has attached 17 conditions while granting permission for the plans.